How Car Registration Works When You Move to Another State

What happens when the moving truck is finally unloaded, keys are on the counter, and your car is safely parked in your new home’s garage? You want to drive around to work or drop off the kids, but a nagging question keeps cropping up in the back of your mind. Do you have to transfer car registration to another state before you’re road legal?

Knowing how to register a car in another state helps you avoid pesky fines. It’s a proactive way to avoid last-minute DMV lines. It typically involves contacting your insurance, proving residency, gathering paperwork, and paying any inspection or state-specific fees. The order you complete these steps matters, and deadlines vary state by state.

When Must You Register Your Car After Moving?

About 7.1 million people move to new states each year. Each new resident only has a limited window to complete an out-of-state vehicle registration. There isn’t a universal grace period, and the deadline begins once you establish residence.

For example, if you’re setting up a home in Santa Barbara, you’ll want to visit the California DMV within 20 days to register. If you’re registering a car in New England, you’ll want to visit the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles and complete everything within 30 days. Depending on the distance of your move, you may also need to consider whether to drive your vehicle or have it shipped. If shipping makes more sense, compare open car transport with enclosed shipping based on your vehicle type, budget, and protection needs. Regardless of how your vehicle gets there, check your destination state’s registration requirements before moving.

Registration Deadline Comparison: Three State Examples

Destination state New-resident deadline Important detail California 20 days Vehicle may need VIN verification and emissions compliance Texas 30 days Emissions testing applies in designated counties Maine 30 days Municipal excise tax is paid before registration

How to Register a Car in Another State

Step 1: Update Your Auto Insurance

The first thing you want to do with any car registration renewal is to contact your insurer. They may need to adjust coverage requirements for a state with frequent flooding or a high accident rate. You can also add any new drivers at this time and get updated proof-of-insurance cards to store in your vehicle.

Some states require a vehicle registration transfer coinciding with insurance updates. Some insurers will not cover certain new addresses, so make sure you take this step first.

Step 2: Establish Residency and Check License Rules

Now gather evidence of your new residence. This could be a rental agreement, utility bill, lease, mortgage statement, or another official document. There may be a separate rule for updating your driver’s license that differs from the out-of-state vehicle registration process.

You may also need to fill out a car registration change-of-address form. Updating your mailing address ensures you get the notices you need to manage any new state’s title and registration processes.

Step 3: Complete Required Inspections

Plenty of states require emissions tests, safety inspections, or VIN verification. You may also need to verify your odometer reading. Each county has different rules based on the vehicle’s age, fuel type (gas, diesel, EV, etc.), and whether it had a previous title.

California has one of the strictest car emissions testing, or “Smog,” checks. Around seventeen other states model their own emission testing on California as the “golden rule” for the industry.

Step 4: Gather the Registration Documents

Before you register car in another state, you’ll need your documents. This ensures you meet any bureaucracy and verification requirements for that local DMV/BMV. They might include:

Current out-of-state registration certificate and vehicle title

Lienholder information or lender instructions

Proof of identity, residency, and qualifying auto insurance

Completed title and registration application

Inspection or VIN-verification paperwork

Odometer disclosure or reading when applicable

Payment for registration, title, plate, and applicable tax charges

If your car is financed, you may need an adjusted title or lien agreement from the lender. Try to get a copy before you move so you’re not trying to verify information while transitioning between official addresses.

Step 5: Apply and Pay the Required Fees

Unfortunately, when you register car in another state, you do pay fees. You may pay them at the local DMV or county/town tax offices. In Maine, you pay a municipal excise tax at the town office before finishing out your registration. In other states, you pay it at the BMV branch.

You’ll need to budget for more than just a fun license plate. There are title fees, registration charges, local taxes, and possible use-tax assessments, especially if the car is new. If you pay these taxes with the dealership, be sure you bring a copy for the clerks to see.

Step 6: Replace Plates and Close Out the Old Registration

With all your car registration renewal information complete, you’ll want to install the updated license plates onto your car. The clerks you speak with should be able to tell you whether you can dispose of older plates, keep them, or where to return them.

It’s always a good idea to keep a thin, small notebook with your car registration in your vehicle. That way, if you run into a legal issue, you have proof and your car insurance on hand.

Registration Transfer vs. Registration Renewal

Transferring a car registration to another state is the process of moving the vehicle’s record to a different jurisdiction. A car registration renewal extends the existing registration in the same area.

If the vehicle arrives by car transport after you’ve already moved, you may need to postpone registration for a few days. You can still gather all the proper documents you need ahead of time, so when the carrier notifies you of the estimated delivery time, you’ll be ready to go.

What you shouldn’t do is act like you have all the time in the world. Needing to register a car in another state within 20 to 30 days may seem like plenty of time, but once you’re busy working, shuttling kids to events, and learning the area, you’ll be amazed at how quickly those deadlines creep up. If you can, book inspections before your move. That way, you can get through the car registration process as quickly as possible.

The Bottom Line

Knowing how to register a car in another state is crucial. Start by following local regulations, gathering your documents, setting aside a budget for fees, and completing the process as quickly as you can.

Start with your insurance and keep copies of all documents so that, no matter what stage you’re at, you have everything the local, state, or federal office requires. If you are in the military, using a business vehicle, or working with an agency, you may have different procedures to follow, so ask your HR or leadership team before starting.