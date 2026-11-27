The Huntsville OPP have been enjoying the great fall weather with everyone else, but have been keeping an eye on the coming weeks when winter conditions will start occurring in the area.

As part of promoting good driving and safe travelling on our roads, the Huntsville OPP want motorists to get ready for changing road conditions. We are asking motorists to get their vehicles ready for the task of operating in winter conditions.

WAYS TO PREPARE:

Ensure your fuel tank is full, top up your windshield washer fluid and have an emergency travel kit (food, blanket, candle, extra cell phone battery/charger) in case you get stranded or stuck.

Make sure your vehicle is winter ready (fluids, snow tires etc)

Clear snow from your entire vehicles windows and roof top before travelling.

Do a circle check of your vehicle whenever you stop as snow will accumulate and obscure your brake and tail lights

SLOW DOWN, leave extra space, keep your eyes on the road ahead

Road condition can change quickly ( town roads vs highways) so be alert.

Driver’s must adjust their driving behaviour to the conditions.

As a reminder it is illegal to pass an operating snow plow. They are working to make our roads safe for everyone, so please allow snowplows the time and space to do their work.

Call 511 or visit 511on.ca or follow @511Ontario for the latest road conditions and closures.

Please do not call 911 or other police phone lines to ask about road conditions.