Elders, community leaders, drumming and a Wiigwaaski-jiimaan presentation will set the stage for conversations about reconciliation, Indigenous youth and the future of Ontario tourism.

Explorers’ Edge is honoured to announce a meaningful Indigenous cultural opening for its upcoming BREAKING THE ICE Winter Tourism Summit, taking place Friday, January 15, 2027, at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa.

The opening will bring together Indigenous Elders, community leaders and cultural knowledge sharing through traditional smudging, drumming, a special canoe presentation and reflections on Truth and Reconciliation in a good way.

More than a ceremonial welcome, the gathering will establish an important foundation for the Summit’s broader conversations about community-connection, economic opportunity and the responsibility of the tourism industry to help build a more inclusive future for all peoples’.

Dawn Tabobondung, a Anishinaabe Kwe from the Beaver Clan and member of the Explorers’ Edge Board of Directors, will open the event with a warm Anishinawbe welcome and smudging ceremony. Her leadership highlights the essential role Indigenous voices play in guiding regional tourism and fostering deeper connections between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. “When you invite First Nations Peoples’ perspectives to the table, you aren’t just adding a cultural element to an itinerary, you are changing the foundation of how we welcome the world.” expressed by Dawn Tabobondung.

Indian Roads Drummer and Youth Cultural Mentor Rodney Stanger added “After more than two decades of sharing Native culture and teachings with youth, the excitement of passing that knowledge on has never faded” stated the Indian Roads Juno award winner “I’m looking forward to working with Explorers Edge in bringing Native and non-Native youth together once again to learn, experience, appreciate and celebrate the beauty of Indigenous culture, because when we share our culture, we build understanding, trust, respect, and stronger connections for generations to follow in our footprint. The work that Explores’ Edge and CEO James Murphy and his team is doing today in their good work with area and regional Indigenous youth, will help immeasurably strengthen the social fabric of the 69 corridor and Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities across North Central Ontario”

A special Wiigwaaski-jiimaan (Birchbark Canoe) entrance and presentation by Joyce Jonathan Crone, Founder and President of Hope Arises Project Inc., an Indigenous-led organization dedicated to cultural education, reconciliation and community connection, will highlight the canoe’s enduring cultural significance as a symbol of Indigenous knowledge, resilience and connection to the land and waterways. The presentation will also reflect the importance of preserving traditional teachings and passing cultural knowledge between generations, connecting directly to Explorers’ Edge’s Indigenous Youth Tourism Entrepreneurship Training Program and Journey.

Indigenous Youth, Reconciliation and the Journey Ahead

A central moment of the opening will feature Gimma Dean Sayers, RHT 1850 Territory Elder and former Chief of Batchewana First Nation, who will offer reflections on Truth and Reconciliation and the importance to include Anishinabek Peoples’ and their youth in Northern Ontario Tourism and the shared and important opportunities for our young people to carry our culture into the future. Chief Sayers remarks will also connect to Explorers’ Edge’s recently released Start With One: Indigenous Youth Tourism Entrepreneurship Journey, an initiative developed through engagement with Indigenous youth, Elders, Knowledge Keepers and community partners.

“Everything in our world is related. The water, the land, the animals, the trees and we as humans are related to all of creation and all of creation is related to us,” stated Gimma Dean Sayers. “We, the Anishinabek have to find succinct ways of making those connections for the generations to come and what better vehicle to manage that Journey than through tourism and our youth, who can carry the baton as they learn from today’s Elders and eventually become the Elders for the future generations.” Sayers also emphasized the value of Indigenous knowledge in shaping the future of tourism and caring for the land, while welcoming Explorers’ Edge’s efforts to work directly with Indigenous communities throughout the Territory.

His message reinforces a central theme of the Summit: Community Is the Destination. Possibility Is the Journey.

From Cultural Understanding to Economic Opportunity

The Indigenous opening builds on Explorers’ Edge’s ongoing work to develop stronger relationships with First Nations and support Indigenous-led tourism entrepreneurship across the region. Through the Start With One initiative, developed in partnership with Moccasin Trails and Stormy Lake Consulting with financial support from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor),

Explorers’ Edge has begun exploring pathways for Indigenous youth to develop tourism businesses, access industry training and mentorship, strengthen cultural connections and create economic opportunities within their own sovereign communities.

The draft Journey recognizes that meaningful progress must be grounded in relationship building, community-driven priorities, collaboration and Indigenous leadership. “The future of tourism cannot be separated from the people, cultures and communities that make our region what it is,” said James Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Explorers’ Edge. “We are deeply grateful to our Indigenous friends and neighbors for sharing their knowledge, leadership and traditions with us. As an organization, we have much to learn, and our responsibility is to listen, build trust and work alongside Indigenous communities to create opportunities that benefit the next generation and all peoples’.”

The Indigenous cultural opening will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 15, with an optional smudge starting at 8:30 a.m. for those who wish to participate. Smudging is a sacred practice in the Anishinabek culture, offering an opportunity for cleansing, reflection and setting positive intentions. As we continue to listen, learn and deepen our understanding of our neighbours, this experience offers a meaningful way to be present in a day filled with respect and gratitude. A full day of Summit programming will follow, exploring regional transportation, Indigenous entrepreneurship and tourism partnerships, workforce capacity development, artificial intelligence, tourism commercialization and the future of Ontario’s visitor economy.

Tourism operators, community leaders, government representatives, educators, students and industry partners from across Ontario are invited to attend.

Registration Now Open

BREAKING THE ICE – Winter Tourism Summit

Date: Friday, January 15, 2027

Location: JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, Minett, Ontario

Hosted by: Explorers’ Edge

Early bird registration is available for $100 until December 3, 2026.

For Summit information, registration and accommodations, visit: https://explorersedge.ca/breaking-the-ice/

Learn more about the Start With One: Indigenous Youth Tourism Entrepreneurship Journey: https://explorersedge.ca/resources/indigenous-youth-tourism-journey/