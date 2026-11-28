Two individuals from Northern Ontario have been fined a total of $2,500 for allowing their dogs to run at large in areas inhabited by white-tailed deer, which can cause distress to the deer and decrease their survival:

Burton Periard of Desbarats was convicted of allowing his dogs to run at large during the open season for white-tailed deer. He was fined a total of $1,250 and received a two-year probation from having any dogs in his care and control leave his property without being properly attached to a person.

Stefanie Periard of Desbarats was convicted of allowing her dogs to run at large during the open season for white-tailed deer. She was fined a total of $1,250 and received a two-year probation from having any dogs in her care and control leave her property without being properly attached to a person.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that in November 2025, conservation officers received complaints from a concerned landowner about several dogs seen running in their fields during the open season for white-tailed deer. Conservation officers investigated the complaints and confirmed through photographic and video evidence that the dogs belonged to Burton and Stefanie Periard. The Periard’s dogs had also been the subject of numerous complaints dating back to 2022.

Unless being used for hunting in an area where the regulations allow, it is unlawful to allow a dog to run at large on any Crown or private lands inhabited by big game species.

It is especially important to prevent dogs from running at large in critical wintering habitats that white-tailed deer rely on for survival. Dogs permitted to run at large in these areas can harass and chase deer and other big game, potentially causing injury or death due to exhaustion.

Keeping dogs under control when out on Crown or private lands not only protects wildlife populations but helps keep pets safe from other hazards they may encounter in the area.

Justice of the Peace Kyle Cachagee heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sault Ste. Marie, on August 13, 2026.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/MNRTips.