The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region Chief Superintendent Dwight Peer is asking the public for their help to ensure safer roads in response to a significant increase in fatal collisions on OPP-patrolled roads in Central Region.

Members of the OPP in Central Region have investigated 7,565 road collisions this year; 41 were fatal, compared to 23 this time last year – that’s a 78% increase, and 864 collisions resulted in personal injury. Seven motorcyclists have also lost their lives this year, compared to three this time last year, on OPP Central Region-patrolled roads.

Safe, defensive driving is paramount to reducing the number of fatalities and serious injuries on our roads and highways. Sharing the road safely is every driver’s responsibility. This cannot be overstated when motorcyclists, cyclists, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users are involved.

The top contributing factors for injury and death in roadway collisions continue to be speed, inattention, impairment and improper or lack of restraint use. While the OPP remains committed to saving lives on our roads, drivers and other road users can significantly contribute to safer roads by avoiding taking unnecessary risks and complying with all traffic laws.

In response to this disturbing increase, Central Region Commander, Chief Superintendent Dwight Peer, is appealing to the public to adopt responsible and safe driving habits to reduce tragedy on the roadway in a video posted on OPP’s Central Region socials.

“I am asking for your help to stop any more tragic and unnecessary loss of life on our roads. Our officers are actively patrolling to ensure safe driving behaviour, but we need you to drive like lives depend on it, because they do! […] Always keep your head on a swivel and remain vigilant for everything, and everyone, around you. Let’s work together to ensure everyone makes it home safely.” – Chief Superintended Dwight Peer, Commander, OPP Central Region

Serious and fatal road collisions have seen a significant increase in Central Region. We need your help to stop any more senseless and preventable loss of life. Please just #SlowDown, pay attention, wear your seatbelt and #NeverDriveImpaired because lives depend on it! ^gp pic.twitter.com/pjNJ2fLAOB — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 25, 2022

Drivers should make a commitment to adopt safe, defensive driving behaviours and always drive within the law. This commitment would go a long way in reducing the number of preventable road deaths. Passengers and the public in general can help by adopting an intolerance of poor driving behaviours, recognizing the serious risk they pose to road users and engage in conversations about safe driving with their families, neighbours and other people in their communities.

The OPP remains committed to delivering on its Provincial Traffic Safety Program, which incorporates high police visibility, measurable outcomes, professional traffic stops and public education into their efforts to save lives on Ontario roads, trails and waterways.

OPP CENTRAL REGION STATS

Central Region Roadway Collisions (2022 vs 2021 Year-to-Date as of August 22, 2022):

Fatal Collisions: 41 (2022 YTD) vs 23 (2021 YTD) = 78% change

Personal Injury Collisions: 864 (2022 YTD) vs 792 (2021 YTD) = 9% change

Property Damage Collisions: 6,660 (2022 YTD) vs 5,125 (2021 YTD) = 30% change

TOTAL: 7,565 (2022 YTD) vs 5,940 (2021 YTD) = 27% change

ADDITIONAL STATS (as of August 22, 2022)

· Speed-related collisions up 41% compared to 2021 YTD.

· Inattentive-related collisions up 22% compared to 2021 YTD.

· Commercial motor vehicle involved collisions up 37% compared to 2021 YTD.

For more information on safe and responsible driving, visit https://www.ontario.ca/document/official-mto-drivers-handbook/safe-and-responsible-driving.

OPP Central Region Detachments:

Bracebridge, Caledon, City of Kawartha Lakes, Collingwood, Dufferin County, Haliburton Highlands, Huntsville, Huronia West, Northumberland County, Northumberland County (Campbellford), Northumberland County (Brighton), Nottawasaga, Orillia, Orillia (Barrie), Peterborough County, Southern Georgian Bay, Southern Georgian Bay (Midland)