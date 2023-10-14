OPP Focused On Public Safety In Light Of Conflict In The Middle East

The Ontario Provincial Police is aware of global online threats of violence regarding the situation in the Middle East. We want to assure the people of Ontario that we continue to focus on public safety.

The OPP and our law enforcement partners are closely monitoring for any situation which could impact public safety in our communities.

While the OPP respects the right of everyone to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, everyone also has a right to a safe environment. All those involved in a demonstration have a responsibility to ensure the event remains lawful, peaceful and safe.

The OPP understands that members within our communities are deeply affected by this ongoing conflict. We have increased police patrols and presence in areas of cultural and religious significance and will maintain open lines of communication with community leaders.

Public safety remains our top priority. Acts of hate, violence or threats of violence will not be tolerated. Any incidents will be investigated and those responsible will be held accountable.

Report any allegations of hate-motivated incidents and crime to the OPP or your local police. If there is a life-threatening emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately. All other incidents in OPP jurisdiction can be reported by calling the non-emergency number, 1-888-310-1122.