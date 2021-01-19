OPP Find Impaired Driver Sunday Morning On Hwy. 11

On Sunday January 17, 2021 at 1:50 a.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a concern from a member of the public about an impaired driver on Highway 11 northbound in Gravenhurst.

Responding Officers located the vehicle near Doe Lake Road, conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 25 year-old Daniel Mudd of Bracebridge, with Operation While Impaired and Over 80.

The accused will appear in Bracebridge court on March 3, 2021. His driver’s license has been suspended and vehicle impounded.