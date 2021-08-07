OPP Find Impaired Driver In The Middle Of Gravenhurst Intersection

On August 6, 2021 just before 10 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a motor vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Bethune Drive and Brock Street, in Gravenhurst.

The male driver was passed out in the driver’s seat at the intersection. A second concerned citizen made another 9-1-1 call, to report the same vehicle was being driven backwards into the wrong way traffic.

Officers located the vehicle on the sidewalk and as a result arrested and charged 25-year-old Corey Foreman of Muskoka Lakes, ON, with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on October 12, 2021 to answer to his charges.