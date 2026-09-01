OPP Find Impaired Driver In Haliburton Village

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting patrols in the Haliburton area over the weekend.

On Saturday August 29, 2026, at approximately 12:56 a.m., members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP were patrolling Haliburton Village when officers conducted a traffic stop on Highland Street. An investigation into impaired driving commenced and the driver was arrested and charged with an impaired driving offence under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Kennedy McCracken, a 22-year-old from Haliburton was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – Blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a later date. The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the motor vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to serving our province by protecting its’ citizens, upholding the law and preserving public safety.