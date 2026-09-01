Bracebridge OPP Charges Three More Drivers With Impaired

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three more drivers with impaired driving.

On Saturday, August 29, 2026, at 12:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst to investigate a Highway Traffic Act offence that soon became an impaired driving investigation. Police arrested and charged 52-year-old Salem Berday of Bracebridge, ON with Impaired Operation and Driving while under suspension. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 29 to answer to his charges.

On Monday, August 31, 2026, just before 4:00 a.m., a member of the public called police to report concerns about the condition of the operator of a motorcycle on Bethune Drive near Industrial Drive in Gravenhurst. Officers located the vehicle at the same intersection and subsequently arrested and charged 48-year-old Bradley King of no fixed address with the following offences:

Operation While Impaired- Drug

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

Operation While Prohibited

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Opioid

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Cocaine

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime

He was held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 1, 2026 to answer to his charges.

On Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at 1:50 a.m., a member of the public called police to report their concerns about the condition of a driver on Taylor Road in Bracebridge. Officers located driver on Manitoba Street and subsequently arrested and charged 68-year-old Thomas Liddle of Huntsville, ON with Impaired Operation and Failure or refusal to comply with demand. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 13, 2026 to answer to his charges.

The consequences for choosing to operate any vehicle while impaired include an immediate 90-day driver’s license suspension and vehicle impoundment.