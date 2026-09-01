Parks Canada Celebrates 50 Years Of Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site

A spirit of celebration filled Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site in Gravenhurst Ontario on August 29 as Parks Canada marked the site’s 50th anniversary, bringing together community members, partners and distinguished guests to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Norman Bethune.

Established in 1976, Bethune Memorial House commemorates the birthplace and early life of Dr. Norman Bethune, a Canadian physician, medical pioneer and humanitarian whose contributions continue to inspire people in Canada and around the world.

Held in collaboration with the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Toronto, the commemorative event celebrated five decades of preserving and sharing Dr. Bethune’s story. Representatives from Parks Canada, the Consulate General, a delegation from Hebei Province, representatives from Bethune Memorial Hall in Tang County, China, community members and partners gathered to honour his contributions to medicine and humanitarian service in Canada and abroad.

Dr. Bethune’s humanitarian work in China created a lasting connection between the two countries. His dedication to providing medical care and training to communities in need continues to be recognized in China and Canada.

The event also highlighted the twinning relationship between Bethune Memorial House and Bethune Memorial Hall in Tang County, Hebei Province, China. For 40 years, the two sites have maintained a meaningful partnership that reflects a shared appreciation for Dr. Bethune’s legacy and supports ongoing cultural exchange and collaboration.