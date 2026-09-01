Reel Alternatives Launches 2026/27 Season Plus New “Filmmaker Favourites” Series

Reel Alternatives, Huntsville’s connection to the Toronto International Film Festival, is launching their 28th season with two compelling current movies in September plus an exciting new vintage film series called “Filmmaker Favourites.” The brainchild of committee member and filmmaker Geordie Sabbagh, the series will feature four special screenings throughout the season featuring films ‘that inspire those who make them.’ But don’t expect the usual Casablanca. Handpicked by Sabbagh, the series includes international masterpieces and genre-defining cult classics. The complete series films, dates, trailers and

tickets are available at reelalternativeshuntsville.ca/filmmaker-favourites.

“This will be the most robust season we’ve planned since before Covid,” says Laura Kennedy, president of the nonprofit group. “Including our winter matinees, we’re planning 15 films over 22 screenings plus Geordie’s new series where he’ll share how these classics have influenced cinema and continue to inspire filmmakers. We’re also working hard to have more special guest appearances at our regular screenings.”

The regular season opens with Once Upon A Time In A Cinema on Monday, September 14th at 7pm. This Irish dramedy set in 1985 shows in real time how a beleaguered cinema owner’s worst Friday night becomes his crowning moment of glory when a packed show descends into chaos and unites the community.

The following week features the first movie in the Filmmakers Favourites series on Wednesday, September 23rd at 7pm, an Italian cinematic tour de force. Both films are love letters to the in-person movie theatre experience and how it inspires and unites communities – a theme perfectly aligned with Reel Alternatives’ mandate.

Closing out the month on Monday, September 28th is The Christophers starring the great Ian McKellen in Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh’s witty chamber comedy about art, commerce, and avarice.

Tickets for all films are available for $10 online at reelalternativeshuntsville.ca or algonquintheatre.ca, at the door or by calling the Algonquin Theatre box office at 705-789-4975. Reel Alternatives Huntsville gratefully acknowledges their partnership with Film Circuit, presented by the Toronto International Film Festival, and its sponsors and supporters.