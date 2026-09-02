Arrest Made, Charges Laid After Assault In Midland

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, and Toronto Police Service Emergency Task Force (ETF) have arrested and charged an individual in connection with a stabbing in the Town of Midland.

On Friday, August 21, 2026, shortly after 2:30 a.m., OPP officers responded to a call for a disturbance at an address on Hugel Ave in Midland. Officers located an injured person who was taken to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the investigation, an accused was identified and a warrant was obtained for their arrest.

On September 1, 2026, OPP officers arrested and charged Tryson Cada, a 20-year-old male from Midland, with the following Criminal Code Offences:

Aggravated Assault

Assault with a Weapon

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 2, 2026.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP would like to thank its policing partners and members of the community for their assistance with this investigation.