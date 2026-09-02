Collingwood OPP Warns Public About Zoom Meeting Fraud

The Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning residents and business owners about an online fraud involving a zoom video meeting.

Police are currently investigating a fraud where a local resident received an inquiry through Realtor.ca from an individual posing as a prospective client. After exchanging several emails, a Zoom meeting was arranged.

During the meeting, the suspect claimed there were audio issues and directed the victim to join an alternate Zoom link. The suspect also provided a file for the victim to download. Shortly thereafter, the victim received banking notifications indicating unauthorized transactions had occurred.

Investigators believe the alternate link and downloaded file may have provided the suspect with access to the victim’s computer or online accounts.

Cybercriminals are increasingly using professional-looking video calls, emails, and websites to gain victims’ trust. These scams often rely on creating a sense of urgency or exploiting common technical issues to convince individuals to click links, download files, or install malicious software.

The OPP wants to remind the public to be extra vigilant and cautious when clicking hyperlinks and or downloading files onto devices.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted by a cyber-related fraud is encouraged to contact their local police service and financial institution immediately. Fraud incidents can also be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The Collingwood OPP reminds residents that if something seems unusual, unexpected, or too urgent, take a moment to verify before you click.