Experience That Delivers: Scott Morrison Announces Campaign For Mayor Of Huntsville

From Scott Morrison:

Town and District Councillor, former Coldwell Banker brokerage owner and 35-year Huntsville resident brings business experience, municipal knowledge and a practical record to the mayor’s race.

Scott Morrison has announced his campaign for Mayor of Huntsville, saying the town needs proven leadership to manage growth, protect what residents value, and keep Huntsville moving in the right direction.

Morrison brings a rare combination of experience to the race: 35 years living and working in Huntsville, service as a Town and District Councillor, and the business background to build practical strategies and manage budgets responsibly. He says Huntsville needs leadership with the relationships to get things done, the commitment to involve residents before decisions are made, and the experience to manage growth, tourism, housing, services and affordability.

His doctor recruitment plan is one example. When thousands of Huntsville-area residents were expected to be without a family doctor, Morrison brought forward and led a local recruitment initiative with a clear goal: attract 10 new family doctors in four years. Nine have already been recruited in just two years, with a tenth expected soon.

“That did not happen because we waited for someone else to solve the problem,” said Morrison. “It happened because I brought forward a clear plan, built support around it, and

worked with others to help make it happen. We found responsible funding and stayed focused on results. That is the approach I will bring to the mayor’s office.”

“Huntsville is growing quickly, and that growth has to be managed carefully,” said Morrison. “We can support a strong local economy, welcome visitors and still make sure decisions work for the people who live here year-round. This is my home, and I care about getting that balance right.”

As mayor, Morrison says his focus would be on the priorities residents feel every day: responsible growth, health care, housing, downtown revitalization, recreation, infrastructure, affordability and a more open, accountable Town Hall. He says Huntsville needs leadership that does more than identify the issues — it needs specific plans, strong relationships and the discipline to follow through.

“I believe Huntsville’s best days are ahead,” said Morrison. “With the right leadership, we can welcome growth, protect what makes this community special, and deliver results people can see and feel.”

More information about Scott Morrison’s campaign and platform is available at scottmorrison.ca.

Contact Scott at scott@scottmorrison.ca or 705-783-8199