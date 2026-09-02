FlixBus Extending The Seasonal Route To Year-Round Service

Explorers’ Edge and FlixBus are expanding their business relationship following the successful introduction of seasonal service between Toronto and communities throughout Ontario’s cottage country. The collaboration’s next phase includes extending the seasonal route to year-round service and making it easier for visitors to experience the area without relying on a personal vehicle.

The expansion builds on FlixBus’ continued growth in Canada, where the company is adding new destinations and increasing connectivity across its intercity network.The service linking Toronto with Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville and South River, with onward service to North Bay, is now being extended beyond its original seasonal schedule. The move to year-round service reflects the value of the pilot and the shared commitment of FlixBus and Explorers’ Edge to developing reliable, car-free access to rural Ontario.

The evolution from a seasonal pilot to year-round service provides a meaningful indication of the route’s potential and the strength of the partnership behind it.

“This is exactly what a successful pilot should do: help partners learn, demonstrate what is possible and create the confidence to take the next step,” said James Murphy, CEO of Explorers’ Edge. “Moving from seasonal to year-round service is a significant development for our communities and for travellers looking for an easier way to experience this part of Ontario.”

As part of the expanded relationship, Explorers’ Edge has also entered into a corporate client agreement with FlixBus. The agreement enables the regional tourism organization to purchase FlixBus tickets for travellers participating in tourism programs offered through its TICO-licensed travel service, The Great Canadian Wilderness.

This represents an important progression from providing transportation access to creating a more connected visitor journey.

Rather than requiring travellers to coordinate transportation, accommodations, and experiences independently across multiple platforms, Explorers’ Edge can begin bringing those components together through bookable tourism programs. The objective is straightforward: make getting here part of the experience, not a barrier to it.

“The bus ticket is one component of a much larger journey,” Murphy added. “The opportunity is to connect transportation with a great place to stay, something memorable to do and a simple way to experience the destination. When those pieces work together, rural travel becomes accessible to people who may never have considered visiting without their own vehicle.”

Explorers’ Edge is already developing and selling visitor experiences through The Great Canadian Wilderness. The FlixBus agreement positions the organization to connect scheduled transportation with future packages featuring accommodations and experiences such as Indigenous tourism, golf, cycling, culinary offerings and the natural landscape.

“Extending this route year-round is a direct response to demand and makes it easier for more people to experience the region. Muskoka and communities across Northern Ontario have always had a lot to offer visitors. The barrier has often been getting there. By working with Explorers’ Edge to connect transportation with visitor experiences, we can help people discover the region without a car and turn a bus ticket into a reason to travel,” said Karina Frayter, head of communications for Flix North America. The year-round route will also generate further insight into how scheduled transportation can support the visitor economy outside the traditional summer travel period. For Explorers’ Edge, improved access during fall, winter, and spring supports its broader work to encourage year-round visitation and create economic opportunities for tourism businesses throughout the area.

“This collaboration is about looking at the full consumer journey,” said Murphy. “It is no longer simply about having a bus arrive in our communities. It is about what happens next, where that visitor stays, what they experience and how we make the entire journey easier to discover, purchase, and enjoy.”

This agreement gives Explorers’ Edge access to the FlixBus booking platform and supports streamlined ticket booking and delivery for travellers participating in its tourism programs.

Explorers’ Edge and FlixBus will continue working together to promote the year-round service, connect transportation with bookable visitor experiences and identify further opportunities to strengthen car-free travel into and throughout The Great Canadian Wilderness.