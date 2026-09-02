Canadian Tire Gravenhurst Just Released Major End Of Season Deals

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Canadian Tire Gravenhurst

431Talisman Dr.

Gazebo 88-2282 Reg $2599 on for $1799.93

Segway 184-1596 Reg $1399 on for $699.93

Outdoor Gas or propane Fireplace 85-0045 Reg $999.99 on for $499.93

Metal Slide dome kids playset 184-1061 Reg$699.99 on for $199.93

Wicker Outdoor Patio dining set 88-2095 Reg$2199.99 on for $1499.93

Gazebo 88-2283 Reg$2499.99 on for $1199.93

Pelican Kayak 79-8345 Reg $1199.99 on for $549.93

Shed 60-0634 Reg$2499.99 on for $1499.93

ATV Plough 27-8190 Reg$539.99 on for $299.93

Swing Set 184-1662 Reg$1299.99 on for $899.93

Shark Hairdryer 43-8670 Reg $249.99 on for $109.93

Electric Fireplace 64-3590 Reg$549.99 on for $269.93

Generator 499-2786 Reg$ 1499.99 on for $899.93

Generator 55-0409 Reg$929.99 on for $699.93

Patio Dining Set 188-0284 Reg $2299.99 on for $1599.93

Dyson Vacuum 43-8297 reg$699.99 on for $499.93

Shed 60-0098 Reg $1099.99 on for $699.93

Towable water sport tube 79-7206 Reg $399.99 on for $279.93

Indoor Cycling bike 184-1841 Reg $799.99 on for $299.93

Basketball Backboard 184-0824 Reg $439.99 on for $269.93

Game Camera 375-0944 Reg $299.99 on for $169.93

Bike Trailer 184-0772 Reg $399.99 on for $149.93

TV Stand 499-2974 Reg $299.99 on for $129.93

Woods Folding camp chair and table 399-5562 Reg $149.99 on for $79.93

Treadmill 499-4013 Reg $1199.99 on for $399.93

TV 70″ 399-9380 Reg $729.99 on for $549.93

waterpark bouncy castle 84-7236 Reg $949.99 on for $499.93

NOTE: Please note that some items might not be available and will be removed from the list as soon as possible. Quantities are limited, and prices are valid only while supplies last. Discounts cannot be applied to prior purchases.

*This Article Is Sponsored By Canadian Tire Gravenhurst