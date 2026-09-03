Bracebridge OPP Will Be Conducting Traffic Enforcement In School Zones

As students return to the classroom, members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be conducting targeted traffic enforcement throughout the community to help keep children safe.

With some students already back in school and many more returning on September 8, officers will be paying close attention to driver behaviour in and around school zones, community safety zones, school bus routes, and pedestrian crossing areas.

Enforcement efforts will focus on speeding, distracted driving, failure to yield to pedestrians, school bus stop-arm violations, and other unsafe driving behaviours that put students at risk.

Drivers can expect to see an increased police presence during the morning and afternoon school commute periods.

Officers are reminding motorists to:

Obey posted speed limits, especially in school and community safety zones.

Remain alert for children who may enter the roadway unexpectedly.

Watch for crossing guards and pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Share the road safely with cyclists travelling to and from school.

Stop for school buses when overhead red lights are flashing and the stop arm is activated.

Use extra caution near school bus stops where children may be gathering or crossing the roadway.

Throughout September, Bracebridge OPP officers will continue proactive enforcement and traffic safety initiatives aimed at reducing collisions and ensuring students arrive at and return home from school safely.

The Bracebridge OPP wishes all students, staff, and families a safe and successful school year.