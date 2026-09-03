OPP: Last Long Weekend Of The Summer … Make It A Safe One

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is counting on everyone this long weekend to make safety a priority on roads, trails and waterways.

Over the last 10 years, Labour Day weekend has seen more collisions and fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads, trails and waterways than any other long weekend. Since 2015, there have been 69 collisions and 76 fatalities over Labour Day weekends alone. Nearly all fatalities can be attributed to impaired driving, speeding, inattentiveness and not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, or wearing one improperly. On our waterways, nearly all fatalities can be attributed to not wearing a lifejacket.

Remember to slow down, stay alert, drive sober and wear your seatbelt, helmet or lifejacket. The OPP will be doing its part through education and enforcement on roads, trails and waterways across the province.

The OPP also reminds drivers and passengers that they can report suspected impaired and dangerous drivers to police. Calling 9-1-1, when safe to do so, to report these drivers helps make roads, trails and waterways safer for everyone.

The choices we make have impact: save a life or take one. Make safe and responsible choices to ensure everyone can arrive home safely and enjoy the end of summer.