Final Design Complete For Hanna Park Playground Rehabilitation In Port Carling

A community event is planned for September 11 at 4:00 p.m. at Hanna Park. Join us in celebrating 25+ years of play, and many more to come. Until further notice, the playground area will be closed as of September 14 to begin construction.

The Township of Muskoka Lakes (“Township”) is moving into the next phase of the Hanna Park Playground Rehabilitation project, with the final playground design now complete and construction scheduled to begin September 14, at which time the playground will be closed until further notice. The surrounding area of Hanna Park will remain open.

The final design follows more than a year of community engagement, independent playground inspections and expert review. On July 29, 2026, Council increased the project budget from $261,300 to $561,300 to support a larger playground that more closely reflects the character and play value of the existing playground.

To fund this increase, Council approved temporarily reallocating funding from the 2026 Wharf Concrete Repair Project. The wharf project will now be considered through the 2027 Capital Budget to proceed in Spring 2027, remaining on track to be completed before the 2027 summer season (see Staff Report for more information).

Working with Earthscape, staff have finalized a design that carries forward many of the features the community values about the existing playground, including timber towers, connected and elevated play, climbing features, slides, swings and plenty of opportunities for imaginative play.

Meaningful pieces of the existing playground will also continue into the new space. Wood in good condition will be repurposed for the picket fence surrounding the new sand play area, alongside the existing commemorative family name plaques.

Final Design

Click here to view in more detail.

Legend

The above links will redirect to Earthscapes website.

Explore the final design in more detail on the Township’s Hanna Park Playground Rehabilitation project page, via engagemuskokalakes.ca.

Celebrating 25+ Years of Play, With Many More to Come

For more than 25 years, the Hanna Park Playground has been a place to climb, explore, imagine and make memories. Before construction begins on the new playground, we want to make time to celebrate everything this special place has meant to generations of families, while looking forward to all that’s still to come.

Join us on Friday, September 11, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. for an afternoon at Hanna Park. Bring your family and friends, enjoy some time on the playground, revisit favourite memories and explore the final design for this next chapter of play.

The Township’s Manager of Parks, Recreation and Facilities, Corey Moore will be in attendance to discuss the new design and what’s ahead for Hanna Park. Complimentary ice cream sandwiches, popsicles and refreshments will be available for everyone to enjoy.

Hanna Park Playground: A Community Event

Date: Friday, September 11, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. (Remarks & Group Photo at 4:45 p.m.)

Location: Hanna Park (40 Bailey St., Port Carling)

Whether you grew up playing here, bring your children or grandchildren today, helped build the original playground or simply enjoy spending time at Hanna Park, everyone is welcome to join us.

Carrying the Legacy Forward: Family name plaques and wood in good condition from the existing playground will be carefully repurposed as part of the fence surrounding the new sand play area. If your family has a name plaque and you would prefer to keep it, please contact communications@muskokalakes.ca or 705-765-3156.