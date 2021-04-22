OPP Find 9207 Cannabis Plants In Tiny Township

Investigation Leads to Discovery of Sophisticated Cannabis Grow Operation

Southern Georgian Bay OPP attended a farm on Concession Road 6 East, Tiny Township at 11:16 a.m. April 19, 2021 to investigate a number of complaints from area residents of a possible cannabis grow operation.

Responding Officers located several buildings on the property with signs of a cannabis grow operation in progress and requested assistance from the detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU). Further investigation resulted in the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) being contacted to lead the investigation that resulted in a Cannabis Act search warrant being executed on April 20, 2021 at the property.

Investigators discovered a professional, high-quality installation that was in the process of growing a large number of cannabis plants in various stages of development along with further mass production facilities were in the process of being constructed.

Seized Property

9207 Cannabis plants

2448 clones

80 lbs of Cannabis bud

a loaded and insecure .22 calibre rifle

At this time no charges have been issued and the investigation continues.

Investigators also wish to warn of the mold related health risk issues often found in buildings used as grow operations.

Anyone having knowledge of persons or property involved in this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.