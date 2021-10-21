OPP Find $1.7M Worth Of Cannabis Plants In Burk’s Falls

On Wednesday October 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m., several OPP resources executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at a commercial building on High Street.

Police seized 1726 cannabis plants, the total value is estimated to be more than $1.7 million.

The following individuals are charged with: Cultivate, propagate or harvest any cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling-house, contrary to section 12(6)(a) of the Cannabis Act (CA) and Possession for the purpose of distributing, contrary to section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act.

Cong Nguyen, 23-years-old of Toronto

Hoang Nguyen, 34-years-old of Toronto

Both accused were released from police custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday November 25, 2021 in Sundridge, Ontario.

The investigation is ongoing.