OPP Charge Three After Drug Investigation

On July 30, 2021, members of the North East Region Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) of the OPP assisted by OPP West Parry Sound Detachment and Anishinabek Police Service executed a drug warrant at a residence on Riverdale Street in Parry Sound.

Officers seized approximately $16,500 in suspected cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone and over $650 in Canadian Currency.

As a result of the investigation, Alexia Bernard, 25 years-of-age of Etobicoke, Andre Francis, 23 years-of-age of Bowmanville and Jonathan Lewis, 29 years-of-age of Pickering were arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin) (two counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Jonathan Lewis remains in custody.

Alexia Bernard and Andre Francis are scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on September 2, 2021.