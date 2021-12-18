OPP Charge Driver For Stunt Driving And Impaired Driving

A traffic stop at 7:44 p.m. December 15, 2021 on County Road 93, Midland by a member of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP for stunt driving has lead to the arrest of Gerry LESPERANCE 60 years of Midland.

The officer spoke with the lone occupant of the vehicle and entered into a drinking and driving investigation leading to the following charges.

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Fail to surrender driver’s licence

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Speeding

Drive motor vehicle perform Stunt, speeding by over 40 km/h, in a zone less than 60 km/h

Fail to surrender insurance card

Drive motor vehicle with open container of Liquor

The involved vehicle impounded for 14 days and the drivers licence suspended for 30 days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear in court on December 30, 2021 on these charges.