OPP Assist Coroner With Death Investigation In Tiny Township

On December 30, 2023, at approximately 1:50 p.m. the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Communication Centre received a 911 call for assistance at a Baseline Road, Tiny Township farm property. Uniform officers along with Simcoe County Paramedic Services and Tiny Township Fire Services were also dispatched.

Attending emergency services located and pronounced deceased at the scene a 37-year-old male of Tiny Township who was the only involved person. The incident which occurred on private property is non suspicious in nature and is being investigated under the direction of the Coroner.

Members of the Crime Unit attached to Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment and the Forensic Identification Services (FIS) from OPP General Headquarters Orillia are assisting the Coroner with this investigation.

A postmortem examination will be scheduled at a future date at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS) in Toronto. Further details will be provided only as the investigation permits.