Ontario’s Largest Electricity Providers Take Scammers Off The Nice List This Holiday Season

The holidays should be merry and bright, not stressful and costly. Unfortunately, scammers are looking to turn good will into quick cash by posing as utility companies and their employees.

Ontario’s largest electricity utilities — Alectra Utilities, Elexicon Energy, Hydro One, Hydro Ottawa and Toronto Hydro — are reminding everyone that scammers won’t be on the nice list this year.

Protect yourself by remembering the three Ps of fraud prevention: Pause, Prove, Protect.

Pause – Don’t rush. Take a moment before acting on any suspicious request

– Don’t rush. Take a moment before acting on any suspicious request Prove – Ask questions and verify the source by calling your utility directly using the official number on your bill

– Ask questions and verify the source by calling your utility directly using the official number on your bill Protect – Keep your personal and financial information safe. Never share account details or click on unsolicited links

Fraudsters often use high-pressure tactics to create panic and force quick decisions. Common schemes include:

Threatening phone calls demanding immediate payment

Fraudulent texts or emails with fake refunds or account updates

In-person visits pressuring customers for personal information

Requests for payment via gift cards, prepaid debit cards or cryptocurrency — something no legitimate utility would ever ask

Tips for residential customers:

Double-check your bill before paying

Ignore suspicious links in texts or emails claiming to offer refunds or account updates

Remember that utilities never demand same-day payment or threaten disconnection

Tips for businesses:

Train employees to spot common scams

Never share account details unless you initiated the call

Keep a verified contact list of utility providers

What to do if you’re targeted

If you suspect you’ve been targeted or fallen victim to a scam, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, and notify your local utility provider immediately.

For more tips and information, visit: