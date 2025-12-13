Ontario’s fire service offers fire safety guidance during the holiday season

The Bracebridge Fire Department is launching the annual 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety campaign to remind the community to take proper fire safety precautions and stay fire safe this holiday season.

Fire department personnel from across Ontario have provided personal testimonials for each daily theme, grounding the safety advice in real-life, frontline experience. From December 12 to 23, a daily fire safety theme will be shared with tips on what you can do to keep the holidays fire safe. Holiday fire safety tips can be found by following @TownBracebridge on Facebook or @BracebridgeFire on X.

“This time of year is bittersweet for the fire service as we continue to see an increased number of fatal fires during the months around the holidays,” said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. “Prevention is the best way to stay fire safe and by making fire safety a priority, you can avoid unnecessary disaster.”

The Bracebridge Fire Department is encouraging families to follow the 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety across social networks and to pay attention to the tips and advice that can keep your family safe this season.

Schedule of topics:

December 12: Holiday Lights

December 13: Tree Watering

December 14: Candles and Decorations

December 15: Smoke Alarms

December 16: Carbon Monoxide Alarms

December 17: Extension Cords

December 18: Kids in the Kitchen

December 19: Home Fire Escape Plans

December 20: Cooking

December 21: Heating Sources

December 22: Smoking

December 23: Lithium-Ion Batteries

“The holiday season is a time for celebration, but it’s also when we see a spike in preventable fire incidents. Simple steps like keeping decorations away from heat sources, staying attentive while cooking, and checking smoke alarms can make all the difference,” said Bracebridge Fire Chief, Kevin Plested. “We want everyone in Bracebridge to enjoy a safe and memorable holiday season, and that starts with being fire smart at home.”

The 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety campaign was developed in partnership with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC), the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs (OAFC), the Ontario Municipal Fire Prevention Officer’s Association (OMFPOA), the Ontario Association of Fire Educators (OAFE) and fire departments across the province.

Quick Facts:

OFM data indicate the months from November to January experience the highest number of residential fire deaths.

Cooking remains the top cause of residential fires while careless smoking remains the top cause of fatal fires.

Last holiday season (November 2024 to January 2025) saw 24 residential fatal fires resulting in 26 fire deaths.

Smoke alarms should be tested monthly, batteries replaced annually, and the alarms themselves replaced after 10 years of service.

Ontario’s fire service offers fire safety guidance during the holiday season