Ontario Peewee Championship Returns To South Muskoka Curling And Golf Club

As the Golf Ontario season continues, organizers are pleased to welcome back the Ontario Peewee (U13) Boys and Girls Championship to South Muskoka Curling and Golf Club between July 31 – August 1. Golf Ontario’s youngest aspiring golfers will participate in 36 holes of stroke play competition as they look to claim the Peewee provincial title.

The Ontario Peewee (U13) Championship has an everlasting impact on the province’s top male and female golfers aged 12-and-under. Making its debut in 2015, it has allowed young golfers to not just showcase their talent, but to also learn and grow into the game of golf. Notable past champions include Vanessa Borovilos, Michelle Xing, Andreas Diogenous, Jordan Hwang and so many more junior golfers who have gone on to have terrific young golfing careers.

“It is a tremendous honour to host the Golf Ontario Peewee Championship for the second straight year,” said Adam Frederick, General Manager at South Muskoka Curling and Golf Club. “Junior golf is the lifeblood of South Muskoka – and we are blessed with a membership that passionately support junior development and growing the game. We look forward to welcoming U13’s from across the province and seeing many tee it up for their first-ever provincial event.”

We are in for a competitive two days of golf with plenty of youth and talent on display. A total of 44 of Ontario’s next generation of male and female golfers will compete against each other throughout this two-day stretch, testing and developing their skills on the course. Leading the way is last year’s champion, Andrea Lai (St. Thomas Golf & Country Club), who returns looking to emerge on top once again this year.

Play will get underway from South Muskoka with the first tee-off at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31st. To view all groups, start times and live scoring, visit the tournament website powered by Golf Genius.