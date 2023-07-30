Manitoba Woman Suspected Of Abducting Daughter Could Be In Ontario

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Holly Malleck and her 3-year-old daughter, Amelia Deonaraine. Malleck is currently WANTED for Parental Abduction of a person under 14-years of age.

RCMP were notified of a custody dispute on July 7, 2023. Officers conducted an extensive investigation and determined that Malleck has taken custody of the child with intent to deprive the father of his parental rights.

In consultation with Manitoba Prosecution Service, a warrant of arrest has been issued for Malleck.

The RCMP have no reason to believe the child is in danger.

Holly Malleck is 5’3″, approximately 200 lbs with red hair and brown eyes. Her appearance may have changed.

Amelia Deonaraine, 3, is 3’2″, approximately 35 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police in Stratford, Ont. say they have received information that 35-year-old Holly Malleck and her daughter, Amelia Deonaraine, may be in the southwest Ontario city.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Holly Malleck and Amelia Deonaraine are asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or their local police agency, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.