Celebrating 40 Years Of Campfire Circle Formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium

Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) is celebrating 40 years of healing through happiness for children affected by cancer or serious illness by inviting donors, campers, alumni, friends, and media were invited to a “day at camp” at Muskoka in Rosseau, Ontario. The Open House on Saturday included a tour, BBQ, sing-a-long, camp activities, and the opportunity to learn more about our unique medically-supported programming.

At Campfire Circle Muskoka they provide year-round overnight camp experiences for children (ages 6-18) affected by cancer, at no cost to families. All of the programs are accessible to children on active treatment or requiring complex medical care. They are the only camp in Canada equipped to provide IV chemotherapy and blood transfusions at the on-site medical facility, the “Med Shed,” which is staffed by highly specialized nurses and doctors with experience in both paediatrics and oncology.

The Campfire Circle Muskoka site has achieved Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification, which works with organizations to rate the level of meaningful access to the built environment, based on the holistic user experience of people with varying disabilities affecting their mobility, vision and hearing.

Campers can participate in universally accessible outdoor recreation activities and programs including wheelchair-accessible high ropes course, swimming, waterskiing, canoeing, fishing, archery, arts & crafts, music, and more. The facilities include an E-Z Launch on the canoe dock, so kids can move from a wheelchair into a canoe or kayak without assistance, and our site has just over 1 kilometre of paved areas connecting buildings and activities so campers with mobility devices can maneuver with ease.

“Camp was absolutely the most positive experience of my daughter’s life. The connections, friendships and experiences will last her a lifetime. Thank you.”- Camper mom

To learn more about Campfire Circle, visit www.campfirecircle.org.