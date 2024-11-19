Ontario Man Charged For LCBO Thefts Totalling Nearly $63,000.00

Investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau have arrested a wanted man in connection with a series of LCBO thefts in the Peel Region.

Between April and November 2024, Abdul Aziz Adel, a 38-year-old man of no fixed address, allegedly committed several thefts from LCBO stores in the Region of Peel and surrounding Jurisdictions. Adel is believed to be responsible for LCBO thefts totaling nearly $63,000.00 from within the Region of Peel.

On November 17, 2024, with the assistance of the LCBO Resource Protection Team, Adel was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Theft over $5,000

Assault with intent to resist arrest (X2)

Obstruct police

Fail to Comply with Release Order (X2)

Adel was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Adel was wanted on four outstanding warrants and was currently on multiple forms of release for similar Theft and Robbery-related offences at the time these crimes were committed.

Peel Regional Police would like to thank the LCBO Resource Protection Team for collaborating in this investigation.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 1133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.