Ontario Investing In Health Care Infrastructure In Parry Sound-Muskoka

The Ontario government is investing $1,297,635 this year to support critical health care infrastructure upgrades, repairs, and maintenance in Parry Sound-Muskoka. This funding is part of a $182.6 million investment provided through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund and the Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund.

In Parry Sound-Muskoka, West Parry Sound Health Centre will receive $412,367 and Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare will receive $885,268.

These investments will be used to address urgent infrastructure renewal needs such as upgrades or replacements of roofs, windows, security systems, fire alarms and back-up generators. A portion of this funding will also be dedicated to urgent projects, including those that support the health system response to COVID-19, such as upgrading HVAC systems to enhance patient and staff safety, and improving infection prevention and control measures.

“This funding will give local hospitals the opportunity to make vital upgrades and investments to ensure that our community’s health needs are met,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norman Miller. “These investments will support essential repairs, upgrades, and maintenance to strengthen our local health infrastructure so that patients and families can continue to access high-quality health services.”

“Upgrading and maintaining hospitals and community health infrastructure is one more way our government is ensuring Ontarians receive the exceptional care when they need it and closer to home,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “These crucial investments will help build the capacity needed to end hallway health care, while ensuring our hospitals have the tools they need to improve the quality of care for patients and continue responding to COVID-19.”

Donald Sanderson, CEO of the West Parry Sound Health Centre, explained the importance of this new funding: “Infrastructure renewal funding is absolutely necessary to maintain and upgrade our health centre and its mechanical and building systems. Our delivery of safe, sustainable care requires the daily attention of our skilled plant operations team and we very much appreciate the provincial funding that will support their work, and ultimately benefit patient care. This funding will allow us to replace a crucial element in our heating and cooling system which will help maintain a safe environment for patients, families, and staff.”

At Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, the funding will be used for projects at both locations. At the Huntsville location, funds will go towards a new emergency back-up generator project, roof replacement work, and new flooring in the Intensive Care Unit, and to the creation of an additional negative pressure isolation room. At the South Muskoka site, funds will be used for generator upgrades, roof replacement work, HVAC improvements, and renovations to three point-of-care/nursing stations.