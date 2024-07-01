Ontario Capping Rent Increases At The Lowest Rate In Canada

Ontario is holding the annual rent increase guideline for 2025 at 2.5 per cent. This is currently the lowest rate in the country and below the average inflation rate of 3.1 per cent. The rent increase guideline is the maximum amount a landlord can increase rent during the year for most tenants without the approval of the Landlord and Tenant Board.

The guideline is based on Ontario’s Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation calculated by Statistics Canada using data that reflects economic conditions over the past year. Under the Residential Tenancies Act, the guideline is capped at 2.5 per cent to help protect tenants from rising interest rates that would result in higher rent. Without the cap, the recent rate of inflation would have resulted in an increase of 3.1 per cent in 2025.

Rent increases are not automatic or mandatory. Landlords may raise rent only if they give tenants at least 90 days’ written notice using the correct form. At least 12 months must have passed since the first day of the tenancy or the last rent increase. If a tenant believes they have received an improper rent increase, they can apply to the Landlord and Tenant Board to request a correction.

Over the last three years, Ontario has seen the highest housing starts and rental housing starts in over three decades.