ACBS-Toronto Antique And Classic Boat Sale July 6th In Bracebridge

The Canadian Antique & Classic Boat Society, (ACBS-Toronto) will be hosting a Vintage Boat Sale and Nautical Flea Market on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Canadian Raceboat Hall of Fame.

Event Chair, Mike Gridley stated, “While we are not holding our ACBS-Toronto Summer Vintage Boat Show for 2024 due to the Bay Street construction project, we are holding our popular Vintage Boat Sale and Nautical Flea Market for our members and the public that normally would be held in conjunction with the annual Vintage Boat Show.”

The event will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm in the parking lot of the new Canadian Raceboat Hall of Fame, 1512 Muskoka Road 118 West, Bracebridge. The event is free to the public and will run rain or shine.

This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a vintage boat, wood or fibreglass, or a nautical collectable or just come out and have a look at the boats. “And save the date, Saturday, July 12, 2025 for the return of the ACBS-Toronto Vintage Boat Show to the Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst” added Mike Gridley.