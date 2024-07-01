Chunks Of Cocaine Taken Off Streets Of Penetanguishene By OPP

A traffic stop by police of a pick up truck in Penetanguishene overnight has resulted in the seizure of several chunks of cocaine destined for area distribution.

Two members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment conducted a vehicle stop of a Dodge Ram pick up with four occupants on Main Street at approximately 9:10 p.m. June 27, 2024 resulting in the officers entering into a Liquor Licence and Control Act investigation. During the course of this investigation, several large chunks of a substance appearing to be that of suspected cocaine along with drug related paraphernalia were located and seized along with open liquor found within the pick up. The street value of the seized cocaine is believed to be in excess of $7000.

As a result of this investigation the following area residents 1-4 have been charged with the following offences.

1 / Penetanguishene resident Thomas Stoll 22 years of age has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Having liquor in open container in unauthorized place

2 / Hillsdale resident Dylan Caston 20 years of age has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Driving while under suspension – contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor – contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available – contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act

3 / Tiny Township resident Abigail Gailbraith 20 years of age has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

4 / Midland resident Darren Ellery 31 years of age has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Obstruct Peace Officer – contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Consuming liquor in unauthorized place – contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act

The accused persons #’s 1-3 were released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 8, 2024. Accused person # 4 was held in custody to appear before a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.