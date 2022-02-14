One Person Taken To Hospital After Snowmobile Collision In Gravenhurst

On Sunday February 13, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP were dispatched to attend the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail Route D near Doe Lake Road in Gravenhurst, regarding a single snow vehicle collision that left a 38-year-old Gravenhurst man injured.

Police said the operator was ejected after striking a structure along the trail.

Officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and the Gravenhurst Fire Department were able to bring the man to the roadway where he was transported to hospital and later transferred to a Toronto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.