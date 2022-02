Peterborough County OPP were conducting radar patrol on Selwyn Road Monday morning.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m, officers clocked a vehicle travelling 90 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The 26-year-old driver of Omemee, Ontario was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on April 11, 2022.