One Dead, Another Injured After Crash On Hwy. 400 In Tay Township

Highway 400 between Vasey Road and Highway 12 in Tay Township was fully closed shortly after 1:33 a.m. August 13, 2022 after officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report of a serious two vehicle crash.

Attending officers along with Tay Township Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedics Services arrived at a scene in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 approximately 600 meters north of Vasey Road where a southbound pick up truck and trailer were struck by northbound car in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the northbound car was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the southbound pick up truck was taken to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment of non life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

Highway 400 was reopened for vehicular traffic at 5:42 a.m. August 13, 2022 and the southbound lanes are expected to be reopened by 11:30 a.m. August 13, 2022. The investigation into the cause of the crash is being conducted by members of the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic investigators (TTCI).

Further updates will be provided pending notifications.

Investigators ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam video is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca.