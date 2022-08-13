Driver Charged After Collision On Hwy. 69

On Friday August 12, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. the West Parry Sound OPP along with the Parry Sound Emergency Services (EMS), Air ORNGE and Parry Sound Fire Department investigated a single vehicle collision.

The Police investigation revealed that the driver, Benjamin Cheum, 51 years-of-age of Etobicoke Ontario lost control of the tractor trailer he was driving and struck the jersey barrier where Highway 69 meets Highway 400 in the northbound lanes.

The vehicle caught fire and the highway was subsequently closed. The driver was taken to hospital by air ORNGE with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was charged with Careless Driving,

The Highway is now open.