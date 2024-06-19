Notice Of Downtown Orillia BIA Sidewalk Repairs And Tree Removal

As part of the City of Orillia’s sidewalk repair program, staff have assessed the condition of the sidewalks and trees in Downtown Orillia. The trees were planted in the 1980s and as they matured, their root growth has resulted in the heaving of sidewalks, pushing them out of place and creating unsafe surface conditions. As a result, it will be necessary to remove a number of trees, including root systems, to replace the infrastructure.

This decision, though difficult, is necessary for the overall safety of pedestrians within the downtown and to maintain the integrity of our streetscape. At this time, trees will not be immediately replanted. We are planning a comprehensive streetscape improvement project that will assess the best options for reintroducing greenery in a way that balances aesthetic appeal with environmental responsibility. The guiding principle for this project will be ‘the right trees, in the right applications, in the right locations’.

The City will be collaborating with the Downtown Orillia BIA to mitigate disruption to businesses, visitors and residents within the downtown.

Key Highlights:

Approximately 50 trees will be removed from the BIA core area.

Trees that are healthy and are not negatively impacting infrastructure will remain in place at this time.

To reduce the impact to visitors and businesses within the downtown, an accelerated work schedule has been planned. Work will begin in early to mid-August and a more detailed schedule will be provided in July.

Planned events will be incorporated into the work schedule to avoid impacts.

Trees will be removed and sidewalks will be repaired from Monday to Friday.

Businesses will experience disruption including noise, dust and modified pedestrian access.

Every effort will be taken to ensure safe access to all businesses during operating hours. Work that may impact a business’ ability to be open to the public will be performed after such business’ operating hours.

Comprehensive safety precautions will be put in place.

Sporadic and short-term lane closures may be required and will only occur as necessary.

Sidewalk repairs will be made using coloured concrete to closely match the adjacent paving stones.

Should you have any questions related to the repairs underway, please call Cheryl Remm, Director of Facilities, Operations and Climate Change, at 705-325-2395 or Carrie Underwood, EIS Technologist, at 705-325-8434. For information related to the impacts to businesses, its staff and/or its patrons please contact Deron Johnston, General Manager of the Downtown Orillia BIA, at deron@downtownorillia.ca or 705-325-3997.