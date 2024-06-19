Huntsville Roadside Mowing To Commence Week Of June 24 With Milkweed Protection Considerations

Roadside mowing will commence in the Town of Huntsville the week of June 24 in order to maintain sightlines and improve drainage. Residents can identify milkweed plants using yellow ribbons to help minimize cutting and protect them for Monarch Butterflies.

Roadside mowing is an important annual activity undertaken by the Town’s Operations Department. By managing plant growth in roadside ditches, roadside mowing assists with keeping sightlines for drivers and pedestrians around intersections and driveways as well as helps with drainage.

If residents would like to help protect milkweed plants growing at the side of a road, please tie a yellow ribbon around it and our operators will try to avoid it when they are cutting. If milkweed is on the inside of a curve, it will need to be cut for vehicular safety.

The Monarch Butterfly is considered a species of “Special Concern” by Environment Ontario. Milkweed is important to the Monarch Butterfly as a food source and for breeding.