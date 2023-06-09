North Simcoe Specialized Geriatric Services Empowers Older Adults With Technology To Enhance Care

North Simcoe Muskoka Specialized Geriatric Services (NSM SGS) Program, in collaboration with the IOOF, invites the public to an interactive presentation that showcases the transformative impact of technology on the care provided to older adults in the region. By working with area partners to share information around available technology, NSM SGS is hoping to help revolutionize the way older adults connect with their loved ones, ensuring their safety, and introducing them to immersive nostalgic experiences.

As part of this initiative, NSM SGS will be providing devices to older adults living in long-term care homes and in the community. These devices, including Google Nest Hub, Google Nest Mini, Alexa Show, Apple AirTag, and Meta Quest Virtual Reality headsets, open up a world of possibilities for older adults by enabling video chats with family and friends, providing access to information through voice commands, and facilitating entertainment through immersive experiences.

“Technology is so important for older adults as it can help support the cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility needs of the person,” says NSM SGS Director, Sandra Easson-Bruno.

“And on the other side of the coin, the caregivers are able to keep track of their loved one using an Apple Air Tag, which we have found useful for older adults who may get lost on a walk.”

To demonstrate the positive impact of this technology, NSM SGS and the IOOF will host an event on July 13, from 2:20 to 3:30, at the IOOF. Recreation therapists, as well as residents themselves, will join to hear and try some of the available technology to better understand how it can be seamlessly integrated into their everyday lives.

Event Details:

Date: June13, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM -3:30 PM

Location: IOOF, 10 Brooks St. Barrie, ON.

RSVP: communications@nsmsgs.ca