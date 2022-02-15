North Bay Residents Win $96,727 With Lotto 6/49

Maryanne Fullerton and Robert Fullerton of North Bay have that “6/49 feeling” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $96,725.80 in the December 15, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw. They also won $2 on their ENCORE selection, bringing their total winnings to $96,727.80!

Maryanne, a floral designer and mother of two, says she has only ever won smaller prizes before this win. “I’ve never won anything this large. I was in disbelief and joy,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

Maryanne checked the ticket using the OLG App when she realized she had a winning ticket. “I felt like my heart was going to jump out of my chest,” she smiled.

Maryanne plans to put her winnings away for retirement. “I will indulge a little bit too,” she concluded.

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13.6 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,414 jackpot wins and 399 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. As there are limited appointments, we strongly encourage those witch claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit their claims online or mail them. Submitting claims online is fast, secure and enables OLG to process the claim in a timely manner. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

The winning ticket was purchased at Northern Shell Gas Station on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay.