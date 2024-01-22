No Injuries After Explosion At Panolam Industries In Huntsville

Around noon on January 20, fire fighters from the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at Panolam Industries Ltd. at 61 Domtar Road in Huntsville.

Upon arrival fire fighters discovered debris and damage that indicated that a large two-story industrial dryer used for drying wood dust had suffered an explosion inside of it. This dryer is on the exterior of the plant. The interior of the plant was unaffected. Fire fighters then extinguished the resulting fire with the support of Panolam’s industrial fire brigade.

No injuries occurred as a result of the explosion or fire. The fire has been extinguished and there is no danger to the community. The incident is under investigation by the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshal. The cause has not been determined at this time.

The plant’s fire protection systems contributed greatly to minimizing the impact of the fire. The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department would like to remind the community that only properly maintained fire protection systems will be effective at protecting life and property. If you are concerned about the fire and life safety systems in your building or workplace you are encouraged to contact the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division.