RVH Announces New Chief Communications Officer And VP, Communications And Engagement

After an extensive search process that included the use of a leading recruitment firm, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) officially announces the appointment of Cheryn Thoun as the new Chief Communications Officer and Vice President, Communications and Engagement effective March 4, 2024.

Thoun joins RVH from Georgian College where she is currently the Director of Marketing, Communications and Recruitment. She brings with her more than 20 years of experience in strategic communications, integrated marketing and brand management, partnerships, and strategy development in complex public sector organizations.

“Cheryn is the right person for this new role. She has a proven track record in fostering meaningful connections with the community, partners and team members. She is a values-based leader who is focused on developing and implementing meaningful strategies that improve experience,” says Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO. “She is joining the team at an exciting time as we continue to focus on community partnerships and enhancing the patient experience.”

In addition to her present role at Georgian, Thoun has demonstrated her expertise and leadership of internal and external communications functions in large complex public service organizations such as the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and the City of Toronto. Her strategic advice has been instrumental in guiding leadership through major decisions that impact the strategy and reputation of these organizations.

Thoun’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment is evident in her collaborative leadership style and her active commitment to incorporating equity and inclusion in all communications strategies. Thoun holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Ottawa and has been dedicated throughout her career to continuous leadership and functional professional development.

In this new position, Thoun will lead strategic communications for RVH. She will be responsible for overseeing all internal and external communications, including continuing to elevate RVH’s brand in partnership with the Foundation, while deepening engagement with the health centre’s partners. As RVH embarks on a new strategic plan, her expertise in communications will be invaluable in supporting its continued success.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the dynamic leadership team at RVH,” says Thoun. “We are at an exciting time of growth in Simcoe Muskoka and RVH has a strong reputation as a regional and community-based hospital that provides outstanding care, close to home. I look forward to supporting our commitment to patient care and fostering even greater collaboration with our health system partners.”