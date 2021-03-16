No Charges To Issue From SIU After Arrest Of Man Outside South Muskoka Hospital

On August 1, 2020, Bracebridge OPP officers were called to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge after an employee reported that an inebriated man who had just left the emergency department had damaged property in the parking lot.

Officers located a 30-year-old person of interest and he was taken into police custody. He was subsequently diagnosed with fractures of the right orbit and nasal bone. The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injuries.