NNDSB Provides Update On New JK-12 Parry Sound School

With siding being installed this past weekend, the demolition at Parry Sound High School is 95 per cent complete.

The architect, the Ventin Group (+VG Architects), has reserved space for a design feature at the front of the building that will reflect Indigenous culture. In consultation with Trustee Nichole King, the First Nation representative on the Board, it was felt that students ought to have input into this space. Parry Sound High School Principal Dawn Buckland will work with students to ensure their thoughts and ideas are considered and incorporated into the build.

In meetings with the architect, NNDSB learned that the Parry Sound build is not immune from global supply chain challenges and significantly rising costs from the impact of COVID-19 resulting in overages. Administration is fully examining these challenges and results will be shared with stakeholders when the design is finalized.

Community members are invited to learn more via the Parry Sound Build Report page on the board’s website. The page is updated when required in order to answer questions from community stakeholders.