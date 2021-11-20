Kraft Is Recalling Two Drink Products Due To Possible Presence Of Glass

Product
Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix, Orange Flavour Crystals
Issue
Food » Extraneous Material
What to do
Do not consume the recalled products
Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.
|Country Time
|Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix
|2.4 kg
|0 66188 05337 5
|Best Before
23 SE 15
|Tang
|Orange Flavour Crystals
|2.2 kg
|0 66188 05750 2
|Best Before
23 AU 20
23 AU 21
The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.