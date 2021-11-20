Kraft Is Recalling Two Drink Products Due To Possible Presence Of Glass

Product Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix, Orange Flavour Crystals

Issue Food » Extraneous Material

What to do Do not consume the recalled products

Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.