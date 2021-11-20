Kraft Is Recalling Two Drink Products Due To Possible Presence Of Glass

Product
Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix, Orange Flavour Crystals
Issue
Food » Extraneous Material
What to do

Do not consume the recalled products

Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

