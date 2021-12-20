New Equipment For Canadian Coast Guard Will Help Clean Up Oil Spills

The Canadian Coast Guard plays a vital role in protecting our oceans from coast to coast to coast. Under the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is ensuring the Coast Guard has the equipment it needs to respond to environmental pollution quickly and effectively.

Following open and competitive processes, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, has awarded two contracts: a $6-million contract for three offshore skimmers to GRIFFIN Engineered Systems Inc. of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and a $3.5-million contract for five high-speed sweep systems to Navenco Marine Inc. of Chateauguay, Quebec. In the event of an oil spill, the new equipment will help recover spilled oil and prevent it from spreading further.

The $1.5-billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada’s coasts and waterways, while growing the economy. This national initiative is creating a marine safety system that provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting our coastlines and waters for generations to come. This work is being done in close collaboration with Indigenous Peoples, local stakeholders and coastal communities.

Quick facts