New BFGoodrich G-Force Phenom T/A Tire Helps Drivers Own The Road

Ultra-high performance summer tire joins the g-Force Family

g-Force Phenom T/A tire engineered to excel on both wet, dry pavement

Phased launch begins in Canada with 20 sizes available Feb. 14

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ – BFGoodrich Tires has unleashed the g-Force Phenom T/A tire: an ultra-high performance summer tire that looks and plays the part by delivering excellent performance in both wet and dry conditions.

“We’re thrilled to launch the g-Force Phenom T/A tire, which was built to be the easiest upgrade enthusiasts can make to boost the performance and look of their cars,” said Andrew Besancon, Senior Director of Recreational Brands. “BFGoodrich has been engineering category-defining tires for more than 150 years. With this new tire, we’re offering consumers strong performance and a smart value from a race-proven brand.”

The g-Force Phenom T/A tire provides the following features and benefits:

Designed to corner: Stiff sidewalls, shallow shoulder blocks and offset shoulder grooves are designed to provide better feedback at the limit and enhance cornering stability.1

Engineered for grip: A dual-zone tread design features an optimized wet zone for water evacuation and a dry zone for maximum road contact for ultimate confidence and control.2

Built for braking: Its new summer silica-infused compound is tuned for ultimate performance and delivers wet grip, outperforming leading competitors.

The BFGoodrich g-Force Phenom T/A tire has better wet braking distance than the Yokohama ADVAN Apex V601 tire and other leading competitors.3

Sizes and availability

BFGoodrich will roll out 50 sizes during the next two months, with 20 sizes available Feb. 14 and 30 additional sizes coming in April. The phased launch will continue with additional sizes later in 2025 and into spring 2026.

To find your size, availability and pricing, visit bfgoodrichtires.ca or your local BFGoodrich dealer.

The g-Force Phenom T/A tire, the newest entry in BFGoodrich’s g-Force Family of tires, carries a 60-day consumer satisfaction guarantee.

*This Article Is Sponsored By: BFGoodrich